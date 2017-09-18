Image caption Tennant and Sheen head a starry cast for the six-part series

Good meets evil in the first photo of Michael Sheen and David Tennant as they will appear in the upcoming TV adaptation of cult novel Good Omens.

Tennant plays the demon Crowley, while Sheen is the angel Aziraphale in the latest incarnation of Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman's fantasy.

Shooting has begun in London on the BBC Two/Amazon co-production.

Miranda Richardson, Michael McKean and comedian Jack Whitehall also have roles in the six-part series.

Based on Pratchett and Gaiman's 1990 collaboration, Good Omens sees its two lead characters join forces to prevent an apocalypse.

Gaiman, the series' writer and "showrunner", said Sheen and Tennant made "one hell of a double act (or do I mean one made in Heaven?)"

He said: "People have fallen in love with an angel and a demon in a book by Terry Pratchett and me, and they have been excited and nervous to see how they would appear on screen."

He explained that Sheen, of The Queen and Masters of Sex fame, would make "the best and finest of bookseller angels", while Broadchurch and Doctor Who star Tennant was "the coolest and most delightful of demons".

Gaiman also posted another picture of himself with Pratchett 's personal assistant Rob Wilkins in St James's Park in London, where the opening scenes were filmed.

Sir Terry Pratchett, the best-selling creator of the Discworld series, was involved in the development of the show before his death in 2015.

The programme will launch on Amazon Prime in 2019. It will then be shown on BBC Two at a later date.

A radio adaptation of the novel, first broadcast in 2014, featured Peter Serafinowicz and Mark Heap as Crowley and Aziraphale respectively.

A proposed film version, to be directed by Terry Gilliam, failed to get off the ground in the early 2000s.

