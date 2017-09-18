Lady Gaga postpones European tour until 2018
- 18 September 2017
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Illness forces Lady Gaga to postpone her European tour until early 2018, Ed Sheeran and U2 cancel gigs in St Louis, Missouri over security fears, Bjork releases an enchanting new video and singer Ryan Adams wants a role in Coronation Street after tweeting his love for the show.
Read more by TAPPING HERE.