Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Elisabeth Moss won best actress in a drama series

Dystopian drama The Handmaid's Tale has scooped three of the major prizes at this year's Emmy Awards.

The show, which was broadcast on Channel 4 in the UK, won best drama series, best director for Reed Morano and best actress for Elisabeth Moss.

Producer Bruce Miller thanked author Margaret Atwood, "who created this world for all of us".

Riz Ahmed was among the British winners, taking home best lead actor in a limited series or movie.

Other British winners included Charlie Brooker, who won best writing for a limited series for his Netflix show Black Mirror.

One of the episodes, San Junipero, also won the trophy for best TV movie. Brooker said it "was a story about love, and love will defeat hate, it will win".

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon star in Big Little Lies

HBO series Big Little Lies was one of the big winners of the night in the limited series categories, taking home best lead actress, (Nicole Kidman), supporting actor (Alexander Skarsgard) and director (Jean-Marc Vallee).

Accepting the award for best limited series, Kidman said: "The power of television has astounded us, you allowed us into your living rooms... but as much as the show has the entertainment value, it's about the issues."

The show, which deals with themes such as domestic violence, also stars Reese Witherspoon, who encouraged the TV industry to provide "more great roles for women".

Julia Louis-Dreyfus won best actress in a comedy series for Veep - breaking the record for the most Emmys won by a lead actor for the same role.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Julia Louis Dreyfus has played the lead role in Veep for all six of its seasons

Veep, which was created by Armando Iannucci, also won one of the night's top prizes for best comedy series.

Sterling K Brown's win for best lead actor in a drama series marked the first time an African-American actor had won in the category in almost 20 years.

Host Stephen Colbert and several of the winners made political references on stage.

"At long last, Mr President, here is your Emmy," said Alec Baldwin as he collected his prize for supporting actor in a comedy series, mocking Donald Trump's frustration at never having won for The Apprentice.

Baldwin regularly portrays President Trump on comedy sketch show Saturday Night Live, which also won best variety sketch series and best supporting actress in a comedy series for Kate McKinnon.

