Emmy Awards 2017: The winners

The 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards took place in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Here's a rundown of the the categories, the nominees and, most importantly, the winners (in bold):

Best lead actress in a drama series

  • Keri Russell - The Americans
  • Claire Foy - The Crown
  • Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale
  • Robin Wright - House of Cards
  • Viola Davis - How To Get Away With Murder
  • Evan Rachel Wood - Westworld

Best lead actor in a drama series

  • Matthew Rhys - The Americans
  • Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
  • Kevin Spacey - House Of Cards
  • Liev Schreiber - Ray Donovan
  • Sterling K Brown - This Is Us
  • Milo Ventimiglia - This Is Us
  • Anthony Hopkins - Westworld

Best lead actress in a limited series or movie

  • Felicity Huffman - American Crime
  • Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies
  • Reese Witherspoon - Big Little Lies
  • Carrie Coon - Fargo
  • Jessica Lange - Feud: Bette And Joan
  • Susan Sarandon - Feud: Bette And Joan

Best lead actor in a limited series or movie

  • Ewan McGregor - Fargo
  • Geoffrey Rush - Genius
  • Riz Ahmed - The Night Of
  • John Turturro - The Night Of
  • Benedict Cumberbatch - Sherlock: The Lying Detective
  • Robert De Niro - The Wizard Of Lies

Best lead actress in a comedy series

  • Pamela Adlon - Better Things
  • Jane Fonda - Grace and Frankie
  • Allison Janney - Mom
  • Ellie Kemper - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
  • Julia Louis-Dreyfus - Veep
  • Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish
  • Lily Tomlin - Grace and Frankie

Best lead actor in a comedy series

  • Anthony Anderson - Black-ish
  • Aziz Ansari - Master of None
  • Zach Galifianakis - Baskets
  • Donald Glover - Atlanta
  • William H Macy - Shameless
  • Jeffrey Tambor - Transparent

Best drama series

  • Better Call Saul
  • The Crown
  • The Handmaid's Tale
  • House of Cards
  • Stranger Things
  • This Is Us
  • Westworld

Best comedy series

  • Atlanta
  • Black-ish
  • Master of None
  • Modern Family
  • Silicon Valley
  • Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
  • Veep

Best limited series

  • Big Little Lies
  • Fargo
  • Feud: Bette and Joan
  • Genius
  • The Night Of

Best TV movie

  • Black Mirror: San Junipero
  • Dolly Parton's Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love
  • The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks
  • Sherlock: The Lying Detective
  • The Wizard Of Lies

Supporting actress in a drama series

  • Ann Dowd - The Handmaid's Tale
  • Samira Wiley - The Handmaid's Tale
  • Uzo Aduba - Orange Is the New Black
  • Millie Bobby Brown - Stranger Things
  • Chrissy Metz - This Is Us
  • Thandie Newton - Westworld

Supporting actor in a drama series

  • John Lithgow - The Crown
  • Jonathan Banks - Better Call Saul
  • Mandy Patinkin - Homeland
  • Michael Kelly - House of Cards
  • David Harbour - Stranger Things
  • Ron Cephas Jones - This Is Us
  • Jeffrey Wright - Westworld

Supporting actress in a comedy series

  • Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live
  • Vanessa Bayer - Saturday Night Live
  • Leslie Jones - Saturday Night Live
  • Anna Chlumsky - Veep
  • Judith Light - Transparent
  • Kathryn Hahn - Transparent

Supporting actor in a comedy series

  • Alec Baldwin - Saturday Night Live
  • Louie Anderson - Baskets
  • Ty Burrell - Modern Family
  • Tituss Burgess - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
  • Tony Hale - Veep
  • Matt Walsh - Veep

Supporting actress in a limited series or movie

  • Judy Davis - Feud: Bette and Joan
  • Laura Dern - Big Little Lies
  • Jackie Hoffman - Feud: Bette and Joan
  • Regina King - American Crime
  • Michelle Pfeiffer - The Wizard of Lies
  • Shailene Woodley - Big Little Lies

Supporting actor in a limited series or movie

  • Bill Camp - The Night Of
  • Alfred Molina - Feud: Bette and Joan
  • Alexander Skarsgard - Big Little Lies
  • David Thewlis - Fargo
  • Stanley Tucci - Feud: Bette and Joan
  • Michael K. Williams - The Night Of

Directing for a drama series

  • Vince Gilligan - Better Call Saul
  • Stephen Daldry - The Crown
  • Reed Morano - The Handmaid's Tale
  • Kate Dennis - The Handmaid's Tale
  • Lesli Linka Glatter - Homeland
  • The Duffer Brothers - Stranger Things
  • Jonathan Nolan - Westworld

Directing for a comedy series

  • Donald Glover - Atlanta
  • Jamie Babbit - Silicon Valley
  • Mike Judge - Silicon Valley
  • Morgan Sackett - Veep
  • David Mandel - Veep
  • Dale Stern - Veep

Directing for a limited series or movie

  • Jean-Marc Vallee - Big Little Lies
  • Noah Hawley - Fargo
  • Ryan Murphy - Feud: Bette & Joan
  • Ron Howard Genius
  • James Marsh - The Night Of
  • Steve Zaillian - The Night Of

Variety sketch series

  • Billy On The Street
  • Documentary Now
  • Drunk History
  • Portlandia
  • Saturday Night Live
  • Tracey Ullman's Show

Reality-competition programme

  • The Amazing Race
  • American Ninja Warrior
  • Project Runway
  • RuPaul's Drag Race
  • Top Chef
  • The Voice

Variety talk series

  • Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live!
  • Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
  • The Late Late Show With James Corden
  • Real Time With Bill Maher
  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

