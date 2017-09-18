Emmy Awards 2017: The winners
The 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards took place in Los Angeles on Sunday night.
Here's a rundown of the the categories, the nominees and, most importantly, the winners (in bold):
Best lead actress in a drama series
- Keri Russell - The Americans
- Claire Foy - The Crown
- Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale
- Robin Wright - House of Cards
- Viola Davis - How To Get Away With Murder
- Evan Rachel Wood - Westworld
Best lead actor in a drama series
- Matthew Rhys - The Americans
- Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
- Kevin Spacey - House Of Cards
- Liev Schreiber - Ray Donovan
- Sterling K Brown - This Is Us
- Milo Ventimiglia - This Is Us
- Anthony Hopkins - Westworld
Best lead actress in a limited series or movie
- Felicity Huffman - American Crime
- Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies
- Reese Witherspoon - Big Little Lies
- Carrie Coon - Fargo
- Jessica Lange - Feud: Bette And Joan
- Susan Sarandon - Feud: Bette And Joan
Best lead actor in a limited series or movie
- Ewan McGregor - Fargo
- Geoffrey Rush - Genius
- Riz Ahmed - The Night Of
- John Turturro - The Night Of
- Benedict Cumberbatch - Sherlock: The Lying Detective
- Robert De Niro - The Wizard Of Lies
Best lead actress in a comedy series
- Pamela Adlon - Better Things
- Jane Fonda - Grace and Frankie
- Allison Janney - Mom
- Ellie Kemper - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus - Veep
- Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish
- Lily Tomlin - Grace and Frankie
Best lead actor in a comedy series
- Anthony Anderson - Black-ish
- Aziz Ansari - Master of None
- Zach Galifianakis - Baskets
- Donald Glover - Atlanta
- William H Macy - Shameless
- Jeffrey Tambor - Transparent
Best drama series
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- The Handmaid's Tale
- House of Cards
- Stranger Things
- This Is Us
- Westworld
Best comedy series
- Atlanta
- Black-ish
- Master of None
- Modern Family
- Silicon Valley
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
- Veep
Best limited series
- Big Little Lies
- Fargo
- Feud: Bette and Joan
- Genius
- The Night Of
Best TV movie
- Black Mirror: San Junipero
- Dolly Parton's Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love
- The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks
- Sherlock: The Lying Detective
- The Wizard Of Lies
Supporting actress in a drama series
- Ann Dowd - The Handmaid's Tale
- Samira Wiley - The Handmaid's Tale
- Uzo Aduba - Orange Is the New Black
- Millie Bobby Brown - Stranger Things
- Chrissy Metz - This Is Us
- Thandie Newton - Westworld
Supporting actor in a drama series
- John Lithgow - The Crown
- Jonathan Banks - Better Call Saul
- Mandy Patinkin - Homeland
- Michael Kelly - House of Cards
- David Harbour - Stranger Things
- Ron Cephas Jones - This Is Us
- Jeffrey Wright - Westworld
Supporting actress in a comedy series
- Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live
- Vanessa Bayer - Saturday Night Live
- Leslie Jones - Saturday Night Live
- Anna Chlumsky - Veep
- Judith Light - Transparent
- Kathryn Hahn - Transparent
Supporting actor in a comedy series
- Alec Baldwin - Saturday Night Live
- Louie Anderson - Baskets
- Ty Burrell - Modern Family
- Tituss Burgess - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
- Tony Hale - Veep
- Matt Walsh - Veep
Supporting actress in a limited series or movie
- Judy Davis - Feud: Bette and Joan
- Laura Dern - Big Little Lies
- Jackie Hoffman - Feud: Bette and Joan
- Regina King - American Crime
- Michelle Pfeiffer - The Wizard of Lies
- Shailene Woodley - Big Little Lies
Supporting actor in a limited series or movie
- Bill Camp - The Night Of
- Alfred Molina - Feud: Bette and Joan
- Alexander Skarsgard - Big Little Lies
- David Thewlis - Fargo
- Stanley Tucci - Feud: Bette and Joan
- Michael K. Williams - The Night Of
Directing for a drama series
- Vince Gilligan - Better Call Saul
- Stephen Daldry - The Crown
- Reed Morano - The Handmaid's Tale
- Kate Dennis - The Handmaid's Tale
- Lesli Linka Glatter - Homeland
- The Duffer Brothers - Stranger Things
- Jonathan Nolan - Westworld
Directing for a comedy series
- Donald Glover - Atlanta
- Jamie Babbit - Silicon Valley
- Mike Judge - Silicon Valley
- Morgan Sackett - Veep
- David Mandel - Veep
- Dale Stern - Veep
Directing for a limited series or movie
- Jean-Marc Vallee - Big Little Lies
- Noah Hawley - Fargo
- Ryan Murphy - Feud: Bette & Joan
- Ron Howard Genius
- James Marsh - The Night Of
- Steve Zaillian - The Night Of
Variety sketch series
- Billy On The Street
- Documentary Now
- Drunk History
- Portlandia
- Saturday Night Live
- Tracey Ullman's Show
Reality-competition programme
- The Amazing Race
- American Ninja Warrior
- Project Runway
- RuPaul's Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Voice
Variety talk series
- Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- The Late Late Show With James Corden
- Real Time With Bill Maher
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
