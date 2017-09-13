Image copyright PA/BBC Image caption Dreyfus had been due to play Paul opposite Samantha Bond's Alice

Actor James Dreyfus has pulled out of a London play on medical advice.

The Gimme Gimme Gimme star had been due to star as Samantha Bond's husband in The Lie by France's Florian Zeller.

His role at the Menier Chocolate Factory in south London will now be played by Alexander Hanson, Bond's real-life husband.

The play was due to begin its run this week but is likely to have some of its preview performances cancelled. Ticket holders will be notified.

Hanson was previously seen at the Menier in The Truth, another Zeller play. The Lie is a companion piece to that 2011 work.

Dreyfus's departure comes in the wake of another exit from a high-profile London production, again on medical advice.

Sarah Lancashire had been due to appear opposite Martin Freeman in Labour of Love, a play about divisions within the Labour Party.

Her role will instead be played by Tamsin Greig when James Graham's drama opens at the Noel Coward theatre at the end of September.

