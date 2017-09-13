Entertainment & Arts

Music News LIVE: 13 September

Music News LIVE

Spandau Ballet are looking for a new singer after Tony Hadley left the band, an art dealer has been jailed for stealing from clients, including Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood, new footage of Rami Malek in action as Freddie Mercury plus new music from Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Fergie and L7.

Read more by TAPPING HERE.