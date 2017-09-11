Image copyright Reuters Image caption Corden has been a big hit in the US on The Late Late Show

James Corden didn't think his Carpool Karaoke primetime special had a cat in hell's chance of winning a Creative Arts Emmy for the second year in a row.

He told his wife to not bother coming to the awards ceremony - but accepting his award on Saturday's night, he said that was probably a mistake.

The primetime episode, which aired in May, featured Katy Perry and Jennifer Lopez as well as older clips.

Carpool Karaoke won the same award last year.

Corden also picked up another award for his hosting of the Tony Awards in June 2016.

The BBC's Planet Earth II won two prizes at the event, held in Los Angeles.

The nature programme won the outstanding documentary or non-fiction series award and was also honoured for its cinematography.

Other winners included Ava DuVernay's documentary 13th, about racial inequality in the US, which won the outstanding documentary/non-fiction special prize.

It also received a writing prize and another for Common's song Letter To The Free, which featured in the Netflix production.

RuPaul's Drag Race won outstanding host for a reality programme and was also celebrated for its editing and costumes.

Saturday Night Live received five awards, with one of them going to Melissa McCarthy for her guest appearances as former White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

Westworld picked up awards for visual effects, sound mixing, interactive programming, hairstyling and make-up.

Other winners included Stranger Things, Fargo, House of Cards, The Crown and The Handmaid's Tale.

The Creative Emmys recognise technical achievement and are a precursor to the main Emmys on 17 September.

