Hamilton musical puts back West End opening

The Tony-winning show is the brainchild of Lin-Manuel Miranda (centre)

The West End opening of Hamilton has been put back a fortnight, due to delays in restoring its London home.

Previews will now begin on 6 December, with the musical's opening night now taking place on 21 December.

Co-producer Sir Cameron Mackintosh said "tight time constraints" and "unhelpful problems" had prompted the "pragmatic decision" to delay the show's opening.

The hit Broadway musical uses hip-hop and rap to tell the life story of one of America's founding fathers.

Thousands of ticketholders are likely to be affected.

"We are extremely sorry to disappoint patrons who we know expended time, effort and valuable resources to purchase tickets for our first performances," said producer Jeffrey Seller.

"They will be given immediate priority so that they can be re-seated as early as possible."

