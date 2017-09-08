Sun reveals Strictly Come Dancing pairing a day early

Image caption Ghadami made his first appearance in Albert Square in 2014

The Sun has revealed one of Strictly Come Dancing's celebrity-dancer pairings ahead of Saturday's launch show, when all the dancing couples were being announced.

The tabloid has revealed which professional dancer EastEnders actor Davood Ghadami will dance alongside.

"We are disappointed The Sun broke the Strictly embargo regarding celebrity pairings," the BBC tweeted.

"It spoils it for everyone involved."

On Saturday night's programme, viewers will discover which dancers this year's 15 celebrity participants will strut their respective stuff with on the show.

The programme was pre-recorded on Tuesday at Elstree Studios in Hertfordshire, with some journalists in attendance.

Ghadami has played Kush Kazemi in EastEnders since 2014 and has also appeared in Casualty and Doctors.

The show will also honour Sir Bruce Forsyth, who died last month aged 89. There will be a "very special group routine as everyone on Strictly pays tribute".

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.