Music News LIVE: 8 September
- 8 September 2017
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
Last year's winner Skepta will pay next week's Mercury Prize ceremony, electronic veterans Lamb talk to 6 Music about why they have reunited for a new album, new music from Sam Smith, Demi Lovato, Robert Plant and the Foo Fighters plus the 5 Things We've Learned this week.
