Tom Ford opens New York Fashion Week with Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner

Tom Ford's collection was full of soft pink hues and sharp tailoring

Tom Ford has opened New York Fashion Week with 90s glamour, showcasing sequinned gowns, structured dinner jackets and shorts.

Supermodels Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner walked the runway, while Cindy Crawford and Kim Kardashian West took prime spots on the front row.

Ford is credited with resurrecting Gucci and making a success of Yves Saint Laurent.

He also directed last year's Oscar-nominated Nocturnal Animals.

In a busy 12 months, he's also managed to bring out a new perfume and men's collection alongside his Spring/Summer 2018 show.



Gigi Hadid's signature laidback look was swapped for a cropped bob and thick eyeliner



Kendall Jenner took time out from promoting her Estee Lauder campaign to appear on the runway



Ford has brought some of the most desired aspects of his men's collection to women's wear - women have requested a female version of his men's suit, so for this collection he created some tailored specifically for women.

The new women's jackets are broad-shouldered with striking lapels and cut into a variety of materials.

Tom Ford took to the runway at the end of the show

Model Suki Waterhouse swapped the catwalk for the front row at the show.

Reality star Kim Kardashian West was at the show to support her sister Kendall

Suki Waterhouse, Julianne More, Chaka Khan and Vogue editor Anna Wintour also got prime spots on the front row to see his collection.

Tom Ford's Spring Summer 2018 star-studded front row in New York

Ford's make-up range is also the second-fastest-selling beauty brand of all time, making $500m (£385m) in sales in 10 years.

Ironically the top spot goes to model Kendall's sister, Kylie, who made the same amount of money in just over two years.

