Music News LIVE: 7 September
- 7 September 2017
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Radio 2 has the first play of a 'new' George Michael song which has been remixed by Nile Rodgers, the line-up for Jools Holland's 25th anniversary show is announced, nominations for the Q awards are out plus new music from Beck and Zayn.
Read more by TAPPING HERE.