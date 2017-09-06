George Michael: New song by late star to get first play

Image copyright Reuters Image caption George Michael died on Christmas Day last year

A previously unheard George Michael track is to receive its first play, eight months after the singer's death.

The track, to be aired on BBC Radio 2 on Thursday morning, is thought to be a remix of previously-released track Fantasy from the 1987 album Faith.

Producer Nile Rodgers, who had been working with Michael shortly before he died, said he hopes the song will make fans proud.

It will premiere on The Chris Evans Breakfast Show at 8.10am, Radio 2 said.

'Tear-filled journey'

The late star's publicist confirmed the news, saying Sony Music was "proudly" presenting the new single.

News of the single came as his sisters Melanie and Yioda posted an update on his official website, saying they will carry on his musical legacy "exactly as Yog would have wanted".

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Nile Rodgers has been tweeting about his collaboration with George Michael

Musician and producer Nile Rodgers has been tweeting about the possible release of the track for the last few weeks.

He said it had been a "long heartfelt, tear-filled journey", adding: "I hope we'll make the fans proud of the amount of love we put into it."

Rodgers tweeted shortly after the news about the track broke on Wednesday afternoon.

Michael, who rose to fame in band Wham!, died aged 53 from heart disease and a build-up of fat in his liver.

His body was found by his partner, hairdresser Fadi Fawaz, at his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, on Christmas Day.

During his career, Michael enjoyed seven number ones on the UK singles charts, including Careless Whisper, A Different Corner, Jesus To a Child and Fast Love.

He had 23 top 10 hits, including Faith, Father Figure, Outside and You Have Been Loved.

