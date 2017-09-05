Ill Robbie Williams cancels Russia gigs

Image copyright AFP Image caption The singer will resume his tour in New Zealand next February

Robbie Williams has cancelled three appearances in Russia due to illness, his publicist has said.

The star had been due to play concerts in St Petersburg and Moscow, and to perform at the closing ceremony of the New Wave singing contest in Sochi.

In an interview in this week's Sunday Times, he spoke about his struggles with depression and arthritis.

He said: "This job is really bad for my health. It's going to kill me. Unless I view it in a different way."

One million fans

The singer has been on tour since June and will resume performing in New Zealand next February.

A statement released by his publicist on Tuesday said: "Due to illness, the final two dates of the European leg of The Heavy Entertainment Show Tour, St Petersburg and Moscow, have been cancelled.

"Robbie Williams will also not be appearing at The New Wave event in Sochi.

"Robbie Williams has played to over 1.1 million fans this summer and recently announced an Australasian leg of the tour which is happening in February and March 2018."

'Terrified' on stage

In The Sunday Times, he revealed he is agoraphobic and said he hadn't left his room for the whole tour.

"The more cocky and arrogant I look onstage, the more terrified I am," he said.

Speaking about his depression, he said: "I don't know if I'd be this mentally ill without fame. I don't think it would be as gross or as powerful if it hadn't have been for fame.

"You get a magnifying glass in the shape of the world's attention and your defects will obviously magnify too."

He also spoke of suffering from a bad back due to arthritis.

However, the former Take That singer told the paper the last few weeks on tour had been better for his mental health, which he put down to "positive mental thinking - and getting my medications right".

