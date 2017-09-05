Sir Bruce Forsyth's private funeral held

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sir Bruce died in August at the age of 89

Family and friends have said farewell to Sir Bruce Forsyth at a private funeral for the veteran entertainer.

The star's manager confirmed to BBC News that the service took place on Monday, but declined to give any more details.

A public memorial service is expected to be held in due course for fans to pay their respects.

There will also be a tribute on Strictly Come Dancing when it returns to BBC One on Saturday.

Sir Bruce, who co-hosted the dance show until 2014, died on 18 August at the age of 89.

Strictly executive producer Louise Rainbow has promised that the tribute will include "a heartfelt performance from our Strictly professional dancers".

She added: "We all want to celebrate him and all that he loved about the show."

Sir Bruce's TV career stretched back to the 1950s and he became one of Britain's best-loved entertainers thanks to shows like Sunday Night at the London Palladium, The Generation Game, Play Your Cards Right and The Price Is Right.

