Manchester Arena: Radio stations to broadcast reopening concert

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds will headline the show

The Manchester Arena reopening concert, which will be headlined by Noel Gallagher, is to be broadcast live on three radio stations on Saturday.

BBC Radio Manchester, Key 103 and Radio X will all air the full show - the first at the venue since the bombing that killed 22 people on 22 May.

The line-up also includes Pixie Lott, Rick Astley, Louisa Johnson, Blossoms, The Courteeners and Bugzy Malone.

The We Are Manchester show will not be televised and tickets have sold out.

It is not yet known whether the audio feed will be available on the stations' websites as well as on air.

BBC Radio Manchester's Michelle Hussey and Natalie-Eve Williams will present coverage from the venue, while Dan O'Connell will do the same on Radio X.

All profits from the concert will go to the Manchester Memorial Fund, a charitable trust to set up a permanent memorial for the attack victims.

In an attempt to tighten security, all tickets will have the name of the ticket-buyer printed on them, and no backpacks or large bags will be allowed into the venue.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.