Music News LIVE: 5 September
- 5 September 2017
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
Celeb friend pay tribute to Beyonce on her birthday, a 3D version of Michael Jackson's classic video Thriller premieres in Venice and Elbow Guy Garvey waltzes with a streaker at a gig in Bristol.
