Mexican beach photo wins smartphone contest

Image copyright Paola Ismene Image caption Victorious entrant Ismene wins a solo exhibition at the Saatchi

An image of a boy selling candyfloss on Tijuana beach in Mexico has won the Saatchi Gallery's smartphone photography competition.

Paola Ismene's photo was selected from more than 9,000 entries in the #selfexpression competition.

The competition was launched off the back of the London gallery's From Selfie to Self-Expression exhibition, which closes on Tuesday.

Ismene's prize is a solo exhibition at the Saatchi, off London's King's Road.

Image copyright Helene Vallas Vincent Image caption Flying Blue Corsica, taken by Helene Vallas Vincent, also made the shortlist

Ismene said she was "truly grateful for being selected... because it's a great platform to expose the work of emerging photographers".

"Mobile photography has allowed me to capture countless images in my everyday life," the Mexico City resident continued.

From Selfie to Self-Expression features traditional self-portraits from the likes of Van Gogh and Rembrandt alongside more modern examples.

These include a selfie taken by Kim Kardashian and another of former US President Barack Obama with former Prime Minister David Cameron.

Image copyright Denis Cherim Image caption Denis Cherim's shortlisted shot was taken from a London bus

The shortlisted finalists in the competition came from across the globe and included entries from Australia, Spain, the US and the UK.

Nigel Hurst, Saatchi Gallery CEO, said: "We hope that this new #SelfExpression competition encourages everyone with a smartphone to realise its potential as an artistic tool, and inspire them to document their daily lives with even more creative vigour."

