X Factor has lowest launch ratings since show began

Image copyright ITV Image caption The new series has the same host-judge line-up as last year's edition

The X Factor returned with an average audience of six million viewers on Saturday night - the lowest launch show ratings since the show began in 2004.

Last year's first episode had an average of 6.8 million viewers.

It was still the most watched show of the night with a 32% audience share. Numbers are also likely to rise once consolidated figures are released.

Sunday night's episode had a slight rise in its audience - 6.5 million viewers, up from 6.3 million in 2016.

It was again the most watched show of the night, with a 29% share of the audience.

The 14th series of X Factor has had a format shake-up, with fewer live shows and auditions returned to an intimate room setting.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Matt Terry was crowned the winner of last year's X Factor

The shake-up came after last year's X Factor final was beaten in the ratings by Planet Earth II.

Seven million viewers tuned in to see Matt Terry win, compared to the 9.5 million who watched the BBC's nature programme.

The final had four million viewers less than that week's Strictly Come Dancing, its usual rival.

The X Factor has started a week ahead of this year's Strictly, which starts on 9 September.

The Great British Bake Off, another revamped show that launched last week, was seen by an average of 6.5 million when it screened on Channel 4 on Tuesday.

