Cara Delevingne joins Orlando Bloom in the cast of Carnival Row

Cara Delevingne is teaming up with Orlando Bloom to star as a fairy in a fantasy drama series.

The model and actress will take the role of Vignette Stonemoss in Amazon Prime's Carnival Row.

The character has been described as a "faerish refugee" fleeing her homeland who has to deal with human prejudice.

Pirates of the Caribbean's Bloom will be producing the series as well as starring in it. The eight-part series isn't due out until 2019.

So that means we have to wait a while before finding out exactly what it's about - it's been described as "fantasy noir" that's set in a "neo-Victorian city" as mythical creatures try to escape their past.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Orlando Bloom is starring as Rycroft Philostrate

Bloom's character also has a pretty unusual name - Rycroft Philostrate is a police inspector investigating the murder of a fairy showgirl.

Delevingne was most recently seen alongside Rihanna in Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets - and also wearing many, many wigs in her first music video, which was taken from the film too.

Star Trek and Castle showrunner Rene Echevarria has written and executive produced Carnival Row, based on Travis Beacham's script.

