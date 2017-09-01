The Simpsons producers say 'fired' composer Alf Clausen still has a role on the show

Image copyright Getty Images

The Simpsons composer Alf Clausen, who says he has been sacked after 27 years, is to have an "ongoing role" on the show, according to its producers.

The Emmy award-winning composer had confirmed on Twitter he was told they wanted "a different kind of music".

Show bosses told Deadline they were "committed to the finest in music for The Simpsons, absolutely including orchestral."

"We tremendously value Alf Clausen's contributions to the Simpsons.

"He will continue to have an ongoing role in the show," they said, adding: "This is the part where we would make a joke but neither Alf's work nor the music of the Simpsons is treated as anything but seriously by us."

There was no further information on what the ongoing role would be. The BBC has contacted Fox for comment.

Speaking in 2015, Clausen said he was "very careful" with the budget because he appreciated how much using a large orchestra each week cost, but said the bosses at The Simpsons did not hassle him over it.

He said on Twitter he was fired by email, after someone asked if he had been given the news over the phone.

Clausen won an Emmy award for his 1997 song We Put The Spring In Springfield from the episode Bart After Dark.

He also won an Emmy for the 1998 song You're Checkin' In from the episode The City of New York vs. Homer Simpson.

He was nominated a further 18 times at the Emmys and has also won three Annie awards.

