Music News LIVE: 1 September

Public Enemy's Chuck D responds to Flavor Flav's legal action over royalties, lamenting the "drama", Foo Fighters kick off Radio 1's Live Lounge month, new music from LCD Soundsystem, Jessie Ware and Mollie King and reports Madonna has moved to Lisbon for son to chase a football career.

