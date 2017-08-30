Great British Bake Off watched by 5.8 million
The first episode of Channel 4's The Great British Bake Off was watched by an average of 5.8 million viewers.
It's the lowest figure for an opening episode of GBBO since 2013 - when the show attracted 5.6 million viewers to BBC Two.
But the audience for the Channel 4 launch increased to 6.5 million when those watching on +1 were included.
The figures also don't include those who watch the show on the network's catch-up service All 4.
Channel 4's chief creative officer Jay Hunt said last week she would consider anything above 3 million viewers a success.
"If it gets 5, 6, 7 [million] I would be absolutely delighted," she told the Edinburgh International TV Festival.
"This show breaks even at around 3 million, so anything north of that would be fantastic."
Bake Off: Launch episode ratings
- 2010: 2 million (BBC Two)
- 2011: 2.8 million
- 2012: 3.5 million
- 2013: 5.6 million
- 2014: 7.2 million (BBC One)
- 2015: 9.3 million
- 2016: 10.4 million
- 2017: 5.8 million (Channel 4)
BBC One's highest audience of Wednesday night was for EastEnders, which attracted 5.5 million viewers at 20:00 BST.
Emmerdale was watched by a live audience of 5.4 million viewers, making it ITV's highest-rated programme of the night.
