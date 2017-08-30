Music News LIVE: 30 August
Comedian Russell Kane will host the benefit gig reopening the Manchester Arena, tributes to former Soul II Soul singer Melissa Bell who has died at the age of 53, Shawn Mendes performs the first revived MTV Unplugged show while the MTV VMAs see another drop in US television viewers.
