Grenfell Tower and Stephen Lawrence documentaries to air on BBC

The BBC has announced it is making new documentaries about the Grenfell Tower fire and Stephen Lawrence's murder.

The latter will be executive produced by Asif Kapadia, director of the award-winning films Amy and Senna.

The Grenfell film will be directed by Ben Anthony, who previously made a 2012 documentary about the 7/7 bombings.

Alison Kirkham, the BBC's head of factual commissioning, told the Edinburgh TV Festival the programmes would be "complicated and ambitious".

"With both of those documentaries, [about] incredibly important moments in time, we are really proud," she said.

According to the BBC announcement, the 1993 murder of 18-year-old Lawrence by a group of white teenagers prompted "one of the longest, most complex and mishandled murder investigations in Metropolitan Police history".

Baroness Lawrence, Stephen's mother, said the three-part documentary would offer "a full, frank and comprehensive drawing together of the story that has shaped the lives of both my family and myself".

The fire in Grenfell Tower in west London in June - the most devastating tower block fire in British history - claimed the lives of at least 80 people.

The BBC's film, titled Grenfell, will use personal testimonies, social media and observational material to document the tragedy, the relief effort and the longer-term challenges faced by the survivors.

Other commissions announced on Thursday include The Barking Murders, a factual drama about killer Stephen Port, his victims and their families.

Port was found guilty in 2016 of murdering four young men he met on dating websites.

