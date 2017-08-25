In pictures: Bruce Forsyth fans copy his pose in unusual locations

Among Sir Bruce Forsyth's biggest fans are a group of friends who worshipped him so much that they have recreated his famous "thinker" pose wherever they have been around the world for the past decade.

Following the veteran entertainer's death last week, they have shared some of their best photos.

Image copyright Joseph Bradfield & friends Image caption Brighton beach

The friends met at university in Brighton and started "doing a Brucie" when posing for photos on nights out. Their homage to the great man went global when they travelled to the Roskilde music festival in Denmark after graduating in 2007.

Image copyright Joseph Bradfield & friends Image caption Roskilde festival, Denmark

Image copyright Joseph Bradfield & friends Image caption Brandenburg Gate, Berlin

"That trip was where the whole idea of taking these photos in various locations around the world came from," says Joseph Bradfield, 31.

"We did it a lot through our university days when we were out drinking, but that trip around Europe after graduating, we pretty much took one everywhere we went.

"It became a bit of a thing whenever there was a photo op. It would be, 'Look at the camera, smile, now pull a Bruce.' It just snowballed."

Image copyright Crystal Marie Sing Image caption Vancouver, Canada

Perhaps the best "thinker" tribute was staged when one of the group, Jeremy Dresner, got married in Canada.

Image copyright Joseph Bradfield & friends Image caption Tiananmen Square, Beijing

Image copyright Joseph Bradfield & friends Image caption Cambodia

The friends often attract confused looks when striking the pose in countries where Sir Bruce wasn't a big star, Joseph says.

"You do it in the UK and people kind of know what you're doing. They still don't really know why you're doing it but there's at least that glimmer of recognition.

"But whenever we've done it overseas there's always puzzlement on the locals' faces."

Image copyright Joseph Bradfield & friends Image caption Quarry Rock, British Columbia, Canada

Image copyright Joseph Bradfield & friends Image caption Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco

Image copyright Joseph Bradfield & friends Image caption Erhai Lake, China

Joseph says the friends - about 10 in all - admired Sir Bruce's approach to his career as well as being fans of his TV shows.

"There's that quote where he said, 'I don't see myself as a singer or a dancer or an actor. I'm an entertainer,'" Joseph explains.

"That really resonated with us, that approach to life, that you don't have to be the best at any one particular discipline but it's all about the impact you have on other people and entertaining other people."

Image copyright Joseph Bradfield & friends Image caption Ha Giang Province, Vietnam

Image copyright Joseph Bradfield & friends Image caption Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar

The friends decided to gather the photos after the news of Sir Bruce's death broke.

"It's been quite an operation of digging through Facebook photos to find everything," Joseph says.

"The second the news happened last week my phone lit up with the Whatsapp group we're all part of saying, we really have to do something with this trove of photos."

Image copyright Joseph Bradfield & friends Image caption Whistler, Canada

Image copyright Joseph Bradfield & friends Image caption Hunan, China

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.