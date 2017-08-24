Music News LIVE: 24 August
24 August 2017
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
The Reading and Leeds festivals assure fans Kasabian will headline this weekend after cancelling a gig in Belfast, Taylor Swift confirms a new album, Brandon Flowers dismisses new bands as "not good enough", new music from M.I.A plus Liam Gallagher goes Gangnam Syle.
