In pictures: Sunrise Celebration 2017

A selection of photographer Mike Chapman's pictures of the Sunrise Celebration 2017, with words by Steve Hawkes, BBC News, in Herefordshire.

  • The Hat Club bring their "electric, eclectic, dubbed-up, ska-funked, gypsy-jazzed mash-up" to the Cat's Cradle stage on the opening night of the Sunrise Celebration festival, which ended in the early hours of Monday morning. Mike Chapman

  • Workshops on offer in the Healing Field included Communicating with Fairies, Speed Date Heart Dowsing, How to Tame Your Dragon and a Journey through the Chakras. Mike Chapman

  • This year's Sunrise Celebration was held in the 5,000-acre Kentchurch Estate home of the Scudamore family, and festivalgoers were offered guided nature walks and bushcraft workshops teaching wilderness-survival skills, including "the first two stages of invisibility". Mike Chapman

  • Run on a not-for-profit basis, the Sunrise Celebration attempts to keep alive the counter-cultural spirit of the UK free-festival movement, and its main attractions are its hidden gems. Mike Chapman

  • Simon, seven, and Jason, eight, enjoy a relaxing group gong bath courtesy of Brigid McGrath, of Brightfire Holistic. Mike Chapman

  • Revellers at the main stage show their appreciation for Future Dub Orchestra. Mike Chapman

  • Andy Quick and his band rock the main stage in the last of his 17 festival appearances this summer. Mike Chapman

