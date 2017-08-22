Stranger Things: Netflix series could end after four seasons

Image copyright Alamy Image caption The second season of Stranger Things airs later this year

Good news, Stranger Things fans: twin creators Matt and Ross Duffer have confirmed there will be a third series.

Now here's the not-so-good news. The Duffer brothers don't have any plans to extend it beyond a series four.

"We're thinking it will be a four-season thing and then out," said Ross Duffer in an interview with Vulture.

The second series of Netflix's '80s-set supernatural smash, about kids probing strange goings-on in their Indiana home town, launches on 27 October.

It follows a hit first season that revolved around the disappearance of one child and the arrival of another - a girl named Eleven - with special abilities.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Netflix show was created by twin brothers Ross and Matt Duffer

The show won an outstanding ensemble performance prize at this year's Screen Actor Awards and is up for 18 more awards at this year's Emmys.

It has also revived the career of Winona Ryder, whose role as single mom Joyce Byers and meme-worthy antics at the SAGs have seen her Hollywood profile soar.

Speaking to Vulture, the Duffer brothers said Season 2 will be "a little bit bigger" than its predecessor. "We wanted to push things a bit," Ross is quoted as saying.

"I told Matt, 'I don't want to call it season two, I just want it to feel like a movie sequel.'"

All you need to know about Stranger Things S2

Streaming giant Netflix has faced criticism recently for allegedly padding out its shows to inordinate lengths - a tendency that helped to coin the phrase "Netflix bloat".

Stranger Things, though, would seem to be bucking that trend, with Matt Duffer admitting: "I don't know if we can justify something bad happening to [the kids] once a year."

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.