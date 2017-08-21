Music News LIVE: 21 August
Stormzy and Jay Z wow the crowds at V festival plus PJ Harvey and The Shins are among the performers at Green Man in Wales, Bros played their 25 year reunion show at the O2, Kesha's album tops the US chart and the Foo Fighters Rickroll an entire Japanese festival.
