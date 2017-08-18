Black British stars celebrated at National Portrait Gallery

Image copyright National Portrait Gallery Image caption Journalist Sir Trevor McDonald, model Naomi Campbell and rapper Tine Tempah

Naomi Campbell and Tinie Tempah are among 37 black British musicians, actors, politicians, models and sports stars who will feature in a major new National Portrait Gallery exhibition.

Running next year, the exhibition will also feature actor Sir Lenny Henry, journalist Sir Trevor McDonald, singer Laura Mvula and actress Thandie Newton.

It is the gallery's biggest acquisition of Afro-Caribbean sitters.

Others will include Dizzee Rascal and Vogue's new editor Edward Enninful.

Image copyright National Portrait Gallery Image caption Singer-songwriter Laura Mvula will feature in the exhibition

Labour MP Chuka Umunna and sports stars Denise Lewis and Les Ferdinand will also be featured, along with Homeland actor David Harewood, former children's laureate Malorie Blackman, Lord Bill Morris, the first black leader of a major trade union, and John Sentamu, Britain's first black Archbishop.

They were photographed by Simon Frederick, who originally took the shots for BBC Two documentary Black Is The New Black. He has donated the entire portfolio to the gallery.

Image copyright National Portrait Gallery Image caption The collection also includes Thandie Newton and Edward Enninful

The images will be part of the gallery's primary collection and will be the subject of a major display in November 2018.

Gallery director Nicholas Cullinan said: "These striking portraits of black British sitters powerfully reflect the diversity and variety of contemporary British achievement in public life."

The gallery's head of photographs Phillip Prodger added: "We are proud to welcome these works into our collection, where they will be seen, enjoyed, and celebrated for generations to come."

