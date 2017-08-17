Dolly Parton gets down with the kids
- 17 August 2017
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Dolly Parton is to release her first children's album, St Vincent will direct her first feature film with an all-female cast, the Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood remembers Elvis plus Steve Aoki and Queens Of The Stone Age share new videos unveil music videos.
Read more by TAPPING HERE.