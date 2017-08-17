Bonnie Tyler to perform Total Eclipse during total eclipse

Image copyright Getty Images

It's a big day for fans of eclipses, cruise ships, Bonnie Tyler and members of the Jonas Brothers.

Glorious news has reached us that Bonnie Tyler is going to perform her 1983 hit Total Eclipse of the Heart.

On a cruise ship.

During an eclipse.

With one of the Jonas brothers.

Amazing.

The eclipse will take place on 21 August and last for around two minutes and 40 seconds.

Tyler will perform (a presumably shorter version of) the song while the eclipse is taking place.

The ship - or the Royal Caribbean's Total Eclipse Cruise, thank you for asking - will be positioned in the path of totality for the critical moment.

Let's hope the sky will be clearer than it has been in the UK this month.

Surely Bonnie Tyler was a natural choice for this once-in-a-lifetime moment?

"Bonnie Tyler was a natural choice for this once-in-a-lifetime moment," said the president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International, Michael Bayley.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Bonnie will be backed by the Joe Jonas-fronted DNCE

"It's going to be so exciting, it doesn't happen very often, does it?" observed Bonnie when she spoke to Time magazine.

The singer will perform alongside Cake By The Ocean hitmakers DNCE - a band led by Joe Jonas - on the cruise, which departs from Orlando for the Caribbean on Sunday.

You'll naturally be worried about Bonnie getting seasick, we imagine, but there's no need to panic.

She said: "I have a ship of my own. I go with the flow, darling. I'm not worried about things like that."

