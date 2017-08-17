In numbers: Who is the most successful James Bond?

Daniel Craig has signed up for a fifth James Bond film - but how does he compare to the actors who played the iconic spy before him?

Roger Moore has starred in the most films, but Sean Connery's outings made the most money at the US box office, if the figures are adjusted for inflation.

Connery's films were also more acclaimed by critics - although Daniel Craig isn't far behind when the reviews are ranked.

This counts official Eon-produced Bond films only - not including the original Casino Royale and Never Say Never Again.