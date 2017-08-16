Daniel Craig is back as Bond: How did fans react?

Image copyright Getty Images

Daniel Craig will be reprising his role as James Bond one more time.

"I just want to go out on a high note. I can't wait," he said on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Tuesday.

Although some people on social media weren't too thrilled about the news, a lot of fans are excited about the actor's return.

One Twitter user is so happy about the announcement that it's probably going to be all they'll be talking about for a while:

Skip Twitter post by @shesJamesEvans Daniel Craig is doing another James Bond and your gonna have to deal with me flailing about this for the next two weeks, at least. — James Evans (@shesJamesEvans) August 16, 2017 Report

James Evans wrote: "Daniel Craig is doing another James Bond and your [sic] gonna have to deal with me flailing about this for the next two weeks, at least."

From one Craig to another, the actor has won singer Craig David's approval too:

The pop star tweeted: "Love this! Top boy."

Ajay Chowdhury, editor of the James Bond International Fan Club magazine, told BBC 5 live: "He's been the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful actor to play Bond.

"He's made Bond such an iconic character, no-one thought Bond would still be this important and get this much attraction."

While many fans are pleased to see Daniel Craig back as Bond, some people think it's time to give another actor a go.

Skip Twitter post by @philipbkk Seriously Daniel Craig is too old to play James Bond, 4 movies was quite enough. — Prem Mohanty (@philipbkk) August 16, 2017 Report

Prem Mohanty wrote on Twitter: "Seriously Daniel Craig is too old to play James Bond, 4 movies was quite enough."

Idris Elba had been widely tipped in the past to take over, but that's not going to happen - yet, at least.

A Twitter user named Hood Economist wrote: "Daniel Craig returning as Bond? Thoroughly enjoyed his Bond films but I was ready for @idriselba tbh!"

What we know about the next film so far

Image copyright Getty Images

It will be released in US cinemas on 8 November 2019 with a traditional earlier release in the UK

There's no title yet - for now, it's just known as Bond 25

It will be scripted by long-standing Bond writers Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, who have been writing the films since 1999's The World is Not Enough

Daniel Craig has said this will be his last time playing 007, fulfilling his five-film contract

Craig as Bond - in numbers

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption We feel sorry for whoever handles Bond's car insurance...

13 - Daniel Craig will have been James Bond for 13 years

- Daniel Craig will have been James Bond for 13 years 51 - his age when his final film is released, making him only the second actor to play Bond as a 50-something, after Roger Moore

- his age when his final film is released, making him only the second actor to play Bond as a 50-something, after Roger Moore $3.1bn - the total global box office takings for Craig's Bond films so far

- the total global box office takings for Craig's Bond films so far $37m - the value of the cars Bond trashed for Spectre in 2015, according to Gary Powell, the film's chief stunt co-ordinator, who spoke to the Daily Mail

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk