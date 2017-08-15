Daniel Craig undecided on next James Bond film

Image copyright AFP Image caption Will Daniel Craig make way for a seventh Bond?

Daniel Craig has refused to confirm if he will continue playing the role of British secret agent James Bond.

Craig has been 007 in the past four Bond films and reports suggested he had agreed to carry on for the 25th film in the series in November 2019.

But he told Boston radio station Magic 106.7: "No decision has been made.

"I'm not holding out for more money or doing anything like that. It's just all very personal decisions to be made at the moment."

He added: "I know they're desperate to get going and I would in theory love to do it, but there is no decision just yet."

Craig succeeded Pierce Brosnan as Bond and made his debut in Casino Royale in 2006.

He has since played the spy in Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012) and Spectre (2015).

