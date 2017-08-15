Tennant and Sheen to star in Gaiman and Pratchett's Good Omens

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The British pair will vie against each other in the new series

Michael Sheen and David Tennant have been cast as the leads in the BBC/Amazon adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett novel Good Omens.

According to Variety, the series will be set in 2018, with an apocalypse on the horizon.

Sheen will play an angel called Aziraphale, while Tennant will star as a demon named Crowley.

Amazon have yet to comment, but Sheen told Variety in a statement that Good Omens was one his "favourite stories".

"To be part of the team entrusted with bringing it alive on screen is a bit of a dream come true to be honest," he said.

"To work alongside Neil, who I think is one of the greatest storytellers of all time, is incredibly exciting. And, just like the rest of the world, I'm a huge fan of David's."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The series is being co-produced by Pratchett's daughter's company

The series will be made up of six episodes.

Sheen recently starred in Showtime drama Masters of Sex, which is due to finish in November after four series.

Tennant's most recent work includes the third series of whodunnit Broadchurch.

Good Omens - Gaiman's first novel - was written with Pratchett, who died in 2015.

Development of the TV show began with Pratchett back in 2011.

After launching on Amazon Prime sometime next year, the series will then be broadcast on the BBC.

Good Omens is being co-produced by BBC Studios with Narrativia, the production company of Pratchett's daughter Rhianna, and Gaiman's company, Blank Corporation.

