Music News LIVE: 11 August
- 11 August 2017
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Justin Bieber's tour earnings from his Purpose World Tour are revealed, Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson's new show leaks online, Glen Campbell's funeral is held plus new music from Queens of the Stone Age, Dannii Minogue, Kash Nash and Fifth Harmony
Read more by TAPPING HERE.