Taylor Swift takes stand at groping trial: 'It was a definite grab'

Image copyright Getty Images

Taylor Swift has described in court the moment she says she was groped by a radio presenter during a meet and greet.

"It was a definite grab. A very long grab," said the singer, who is suing radio DJ David Mueller over the alleged incident, which he denies.

She continued: "It was a very shocking thing that I have never dealt with before.

"After this happened, it was like a light switched off in my personality."

Asked what happened after the meeting, Swift said: "I just said in a monotone voice, 'Thank you for coming' and then they were gone."

Swift said she didn't report what had happened right away because she had other fans waiting to meet her.

Mueller's lawyer told her she could have taken a break to report it, to which Swift responded: "And your client could have taken a normal photo with me."

The alleged assault occurred in 2013, during a Denver stopover on Taylor Swift's Red tour.

Mueller, then a host on the top-rated radio station KYGO, had been invited to meet her before the show.

As they posed for a photo, Swift claims, "he put his hand under my dress and grabbed my bare ass".

Her testimony comes the day after her mother took the stand and described how she wanted to "vomit and cry" when Swift told her about the alleged incident.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.