Strictly Come Dancing 2017: The contestants revealed so far

This Morning presenter Ruth Langsford is the latest contestant to be unveiled for this year's Strictly Come Dancing.

"Without doubt, this will be the scariest yet most exciting thing I've ever done," the ITV presenter said as the announcement was made.

"The sum of my dance experience is throwing a few shapes at a party, I've never had a dance lesson in my life."

So far, one celebrity has been revealed per day for the series, which begins on BBC One in September.

Here's a rundown of who has been confirmed so far:

Strictly: Class of 2017

She is often seen hosting This Morning (when Phil and Holly are away) alongside her husband Eamonn Holmes.

Ruth said: "I have dreamt about doing Strictly for so long, I can't quite believe my dream has come true!"

Image caption Davood Ghadami has been in EastEnders since 2014

EastEnders actor Davood Ghadami, who has played Kush Kazemi in the soap since 2014, said it was "such an honour" to be joining the dancing show.

"It's going to be exciting, challenging and terrifying all at once and I am so looking forward to stepping out of my comfort zone and learning to dance," he added.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Mollie King is the first contestant to be announced for 2017's Strictly Come Dancing.

Mollie King was the first contestant to be unveiled for this year's series.

The Saturdays singer told Radio 1's Nick Grimshaw (above) she was "so excited" and always watched the show with her family, adding that she "can't wait to get into the sequins".

