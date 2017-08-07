Music News LIVE: 7 August
7 August 2017
Rolling Stone Ronnie Wood opens up about his lung cancer scare, a boyband star opens up about his sexuality and Adele opens up her purse to treat some victims of the Grenfell Tower tragedy to the flicks. Plus news and reaction from Wilderness Festival, where a certain former PM is found kicking back.
