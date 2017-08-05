Entertainment news round-up: 28 July - 4 August

A look back at some of the top entertainment stories over the past seven days.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Srey Moch (pictured left) landed the lead role in Jolie's Netflix movie

Angelina Jolie came under scrutiny after speaking to Vanity Fair about her new film where she explained how they used a casting game which involved giving money to poor children then taking it away.

She fiercely denied playing tricks on the children and claimed the magazine misreported her.

The BBC announced a new TV cookery competition with former Bake Off star Mary Berry as the lead judge.

Britain's Best Cook will broadcast on BBC One and it will be presented by Claudia Winkleman.

Berry will be joined by a second judge but their identity hasn't been revealed yet.

Edward Enninful started his new job as British Vogue's editor-in-chief.

He's the first male editor in the magazine's history and takes over from Alexandra Shulman who spent 25 years in the role. His first move as editor was launching Vogue on Snapchat.

Kim Kardashian West's company is being sued over a phone case.

The LuMee smartphone case is a popular item amongst bloggers and Kardashian fans as it comes with an integrated light to help users take the perfect selfie - the right lighting is key after all!

Hooshmand Harooni has claimed in a £75m lawsuit that the idea was copied from him but a representative for Kardashian said: "The patent lawsuit filed by Snaplight has no merit."

Tom Hiddleston is taking on the role of Hamlet on the London stage and will be directed by Sir Kenneth Branagh.

Tickets will be available through an online ballot and proceeds will go towards the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. That's Rada to you and me.

The latest series of Celebrity Big Brother has started on Channel 5 in the UK.

The house has been filled with 15 "stars" ranging from soap actors to reality TV regulars and even a YouTuber!

Chris Evans's Radio 2 breakfast show has lost half a million listeners in the past year, figures show.

But Nick Grimshaw saw his weekly audience on his Radio 1 breakfast show rise by 350,000 listeners from the previous quarter to reach 5.5m. It's also an increase on the 5.43 listeners who tuned in during the same period in 2016.

Harry Potter and All Creatures Great and Small actor, Robert Hardy, died aged 91 - he was also known for his numerous portrayals of Winston Churchill.

We also lost actor Hywel Bennett, known for his roles in Shelley and EastEnders, and US playwright and actor Sam Shepard died. They were both aged 73.

