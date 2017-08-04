Bees delay Matchbox 20 concert in Tucson

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Singer Rob Thomas (right) thanked fans 'for waiting around'

A concert in Arizona by US rock band Matchbox 20 was delayed by more than an hour on Thursday - by a swarm of bees.

Fans were kept outside the open-air venue at Tucson's Casino Del Sol resort while exterminators dealt with the unwelcome stage divers.

They were eventually let inside the 5,000-seater AVA Amphitheater around 21:15 local time.

Lead singer Rob Thomas posted a picture of a beekeeper at the venue with the message: "Can't make this up!"

He later thanked fans "for waiting around", adding he was "SO glad we got the show to happen!"

Bees are no laughing matter in Tucson, where two men have died in separate attacks this week.

That did not stop guitarists Kyle Cook and Matt Beck performing an impromptu "bee solo" backstage, with the help of a mobile phone.

Meanwhile, over in Chicago, severe thunderstorms saw the first night of the Lollapalooza festival come to an abrupt end.

Festival-goers were evacuated from the city's Grant Park, with headline acts Muse and Lorde forced to cut short their sets just a few songs in.

"The festival has said the weather is too crazy for us to play right now," said Lorde on stage. She later tweeted she was "gutted" by the cancellation.

Muse, meanwhile, said they were "very sad" and promised fans they would be "back as soon as we can".

