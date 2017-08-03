Robert Hardy: A life in pictures

A selection of images from the life of the actor Robert Hardy, who has died aged 91.

Image copyright PA

Robert Hardy was a star of stage and screen whose distinguished career spanned more than seven decades.

His many Shakespearean roles included Sir Toby Belch in the BBC's 1980 version of Twelfth Night.

He is most fondly remembered by television viewers as the senior veterinarian Siegfried Farnon on the long-running series All Creatures Great and Small.

Hardy played Winston Churchill, Britain's most revered politician, on numerous occasions. Here he is seen in 1989's Bomber Harris.

Image copyright Warner Bros.

Younger viewers will know him best as Minister of Magic Cornelius Fudge in four out of the eight Harry Potter films.

Image copyright Getty Images

Here he is seen meeting The Queen at a reception for the British Film Industry at Windsor Castle in 2013.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.