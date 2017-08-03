Entertainment & Arts

Music News LIVE: 3 August

Music News LIVE

The makers of the new Morrissey biopic say they don't want to upset the Smiths star with the film, rap veteran Kidd Creole arrested for murder, a new song and video from Shirley Manson and her band Garbage plus actor Idris Elba sings a translated version of a novelty rap record.

Read more by TAPPING HERE.