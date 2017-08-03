'Box set Britain': Millions skip sleep to binge-watch TV
About 10 million Britons have skipped sleep or made themselves tired the next day because they were binge-watching TV, new research suggests.
More than half of British adults watch more than one episode of the same show back-to-back at least once a month.
Of those, a third - almost 10 million - admit they have missed sleep or become tired as a result, while a quarter say they have neglected household chores.
Media watchdog Ofcom did the research into what it called "box set Britain".
Other findings in the broadcasting regulator's Communications Market Report include:
- Among over-16s, 55% of the population watch more than one episode of the same programme in the same sitting at least once a month
- That proportion rises to 82% for viewers aged 16-24 - and more than one in 10 in this age group say they binge-watch every day
- Among 16-24s, almost half (47%) say they have taken action to cut back on binge-watching in some way
- BBC iPlayer was the most popular on-demand service among adults, used by 63% - followed by ITV Hub (40%), YouTube (38%) and Netflix (31%)
- 91% of people still watch live broadcast TV every week - but the viewing time has dropped 14% since 2010
- There's a growing age gap. Over-64s watched an average of 5 hours 44 minutes of broadcast TV per day in 2016, up 50 minutes from 2006
- In contrast, 16-24s watched 1 hour 54 minutes a day - down 41 minutes since 2006
- Orange is the New Black was the most popular show on subscription streaming services in the UK between October and December 2016
Top 10 subscription streaming shows (Oct-Dec 2016)
- Orange is the New Black (Netflix)
- Marvel's Luke Cage (Netflix, pictured)
- The Grand Tour (Amazon)
- Narcos (Netflix)
- Breaking Bad (Netflix)
- Stranger Things (Netflix)
- The Crown (Netflix)
- The Man in the High Castle (Amazon)
- Lucifer (Amazon)
- American Horror Story (Netflix)
Lindsey Fussell, consumer group director at Ofcom, said: "Technology has revolutionised the way we watch TV. The days of waiting a week for the next episode are largely gone, with people finding it hard to resist watching multiple episodes around the house or on the move.
"But live television still has a special draw, and the power to bring the whole family together in a common experience."
