In pictures: Womad festival 2017
A selection of photographer Mike Chapman's pictures of the 35th annual Womad festival, with words by Steve Hawkes, BBC News, in Wiltshire.
The brainchild of Peter Gabriel, Wiltshire's annual Womad (World of Music Arts and Dance) festival, which ended in the early hours of Monday morning, attracts more than 35,000 people to more than 200 performances by more than 100 artists from nearly 50 countries, at the Charlton Park Estate, near Malmesbury.
Grupo Canalon de Timbiqui combine Afro-Colombian rhythms and melodies.
Nidia Gongora fronts the five female singers backed by all manner of percussion.
The line separating audience and artist becomes blurred at Hip Yak Poetry Shack's public poetry slam.
Ziggy P plays xylophone at Womad's World of Kids.
The site-wide Kids' Parade showcases the colourful and creative interpretations of this year’s theme: earth, water, fire and air.
Flamboyant Gothenburg band Goat hide their identities behind masks.
A whirling dervish dances himself dizzy while Noureddine Khourchid, accompanied by six other Syrian singer-musicians, performs a series of sacred Sufi songs known as "inshads".
Ladysmith Black Mombaso sing soothing songs of hope and devotion in the choral tradition of black South Africa.
The nine-piece male voice choir rose to international prominence after featuring on Paul Simon's Graceland in 1986.