Music News LIVE: 1 August
- 1 August 2017
- From the section Entertainment & Arts
The nominations for the public voted categories at this year's Q awards are announced, Orbital talk about plans for a new album, Ryan Adams throws some shade at The Strokes plus new music videos from Nirvana's Krist Novoselic and upcoming R&B star SZA.
