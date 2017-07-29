Entertainment round-up: 23-29 July

It's not often you see Kendrick Lamar, Love Island and movies about emojis together in the same sentence - but this has been quite a big week for all three. Here's a round-up of some entertainment news you may have missed over the past week.

Image copyright ITV

The final episode of Love Island helped ITV2 reach its biggest ever audience on Monday night. An average of 2.43 million viewers tuned in live to see Kem and Amber crowned the winning couple - a huge figure for the network.

Image copyright Universal

Female-driven comedy Girls Trip exceeded all expectations at the US box office when it was released last weekend - a fact its star Jada Pinkett Smith puts down to the power of laughter.

Image copyright Getty Images/PA/Reuters

Hollywood stars including Jennifer Lawrence, Angelina Jolie, Emma Stone George Clooney are set to head to this year's Toronto Film Festival. They'll be hoping to create an early buzz around their upcoming films going into awards season. Clooney is going to be racking up a lot of air miles, as he's also heading to the Venice Film Festival.

Former Great British Bake Off hosts Mel and Sue are to host the return of classic BBC show The Generation Game. It has been commissioned for an initial four-episode run, although a launch date has yet to be set.

Image copyright Getty Images

Justin Bieber was involved in a car collision in Beverley Hills. The incident, which injured a photographer, came days after the singer cancelled the remaining dates of his Purpose World Tour because of "unforeseen circumstances".

Image copyright Channel 4

Winter sports reality TV show The Jump will be taking a "rest" in 2018, Channel 4 said. The broadcaster said the programme had been a "hugely successful brand", but would not be shown at the same time as the Winter Olympics in South Korea.

Image copyright Top Dawg Entertainment

MTV announced its nominations for this year's Video Music Awards (VMAs), with Kendrick Lamar scoring eight nods for the video to his track Humble.

Image copyright Getty Images

Simpsons' creator Matt Groening has a new adult animated comedy fantasy series heading to Netflix next year. Disenchantment is set in the crumbling medieval kingdom of Dreamland and according to Groening, is about "life and death, love and sex".

Image copyright Neil Krug

Lana Del Rey latest album Lust For Life topped the charts on Friday - her third album to reach the summit in the UK.

Image copyright Ray Burmiston

Comedian Jason Manford has become the latest celebrity to land a record deal, following in the footsteps of fellow funny-men Bradley Walsh and Alexander Armstrong.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption A rundown of the nominees for this year's Mercury Music Prize

The nominations for this year's Mercury Music Prize were announced - with Ed Sheeran and Stormzy recognised for their latest albums.

Image copyright EPA / Getty

Jennifer Aniston is set to return to TV screens for her first series since Friends wrapped in 2004. She's starring alongside Reese Witherspoon in a new HBO drama about breakfast TV shows, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Image copyright Sony

The reviews are in - and it's not looking great for The Emoji Movie, despite it starring the likes of James Corden and Patrick Stewart.

Image copyright Getty Images

With Glastonbury taking a year off in 2018, there's already one new festival hoping to fill the mud-and-music gap. The BBC has announced plans to host The Biggest Weekend, while Glasto has its traditional fallow year.

