Reprieve for Radio 4's Saturday Review

Image caption Presenter Tom Sutcliffe said he was "delighted" by the decision

The BBC has backtracked on its decision to axe Radio 4's long-running arts programme Saturday Review.

In April it was announced a weekly round-up episode of daily arts show Front Row would replace the programme, prompting consternation and a petition.

But Radio 4 controller Gwyneth Williams has since confirmed Saturday Review will be retained - "for now".

"After a great deal of consideration I will be keeping the show on air at this time," she said.

"Bearing in mind the challenging financial climate I am glad that, for now, I'm able to have both Front Row and Saturday Review as part of Radio 4's ambitious and wide-ranging arts content."

Tom Sutcliffe, who presents the show, tweeted that he was "delighted" and "very grateful" for the rethink.

Saturday Review is broadcast at 19:15 on Saturday nights, the same Front Row is aired on weeknights.

